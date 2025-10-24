Greenwing Resources Expands Share Issuance to Bolster Critical Minerals Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Greenwing Resources Ltd ( (AU:GW1) ) is now available.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has issued 7,641,564 shares as part of an additional placement announced earlier. The company confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and stated there is no excluded information related to this issuance. This move is part of Greenwing’s strategy to enhance its position in the critical minerals market, supporting its operations in lithium and graphite projects aimed at the electrification sector.

More about Greenwing Resources Ltd

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) is an Australian-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on sourcing metals and minerals essential for a cleaner future. The company operates lithium and graphite projects in Madagascar and Argentina, aiming to supply electrification markets while advancing research and development in advanced materials and products.

Average Trading Volume: 533,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.84M

For an in-depth examination of GW1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue