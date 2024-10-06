Greenvolt Secures Additional €50 Million Financing

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

Greenvolt – Energias Renováveis, S.A. has successfully increased its 3-year-bullet syndicated financing by €50 million, reaching a total of €400 million. This financial boost, backed by KKR, was facilitated by the addition of a new bank to its lending partners, indicating strong confidence from the financial community. The company is poised for further growth with a total of eight international lenders supporting its next development phase.

