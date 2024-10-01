Greenvale Energy Welcomes New CFO and Secretary

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Limited has announced the appointment of experienced Chartered Accountant Peter Harding-Smith as their new Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. Harding-Smith brings a wealth of experience from previous roles with various Australian public companies, enhancing Greenvale’s financial and corporate governance. The company also extends gratitude to former joint Company Secretaries Kurt Laney and Vince Fayad for their contributions.

