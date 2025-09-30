Greenvale Energy to Host Investor Webinar on Uranium Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenvale Mining ( (AU:GRV) ) has shared an announcement.

Greenvale Energy Limited announced that its CEO, Alex Cheeseman, will host a live investor webinar on October 7, 2025, to update stakeholders on exploration activities at its Australian uranium projects. The webinar will cover the recently completed drilling campaign at the Oasis Uranium Project in Queensland, fieldwork in the Northern Territory, and development activities at the Alpha Torbanite Project. This initiative aims to engage investors and provide transparency on the company’s operations and future prospects.

Greenvale Energy Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on supporting a sustainable, low-carbon future. It has a portfolio of projects including early-stage uranium exploration in the Northern Territory, the Oasis advanced-exploration project in Queensland, and the Alpha Torbanite and Millungera Basin geothermal projects in Queensland. The company aims to create long-term shareholder value through exploration and resource growth.

