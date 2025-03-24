Greenvale Energy Secures A$1.8 Million for Uranium Exploration

An update from Greenvale Mining Ltd. ( (AU:GRV) ) is now available.

Greenvale Energy Ltd has successfully raised A$1.8 million through a share placement to fund its exploration activities in Australia. The funds will accelerate the exploration of the Oasis Uranium Project in Queensland, with drilling expected to start in April 2025, and support further exploration in the Northern Territory. Additionally, the proceeds will aid in completing test programs at the Alpha Torbanite Project, positioning the company for significant growth and increased activity in the coming months.

Greenvale Energy Ltd is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on uranium exploration and development. The company is engaged in exploring high-grade uranium projects in Australia, particularly in Queensland and the Northern Territory, and is also involved in the Alpha Torbanite Project.

