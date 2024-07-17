Greenvale Energy Director Bolsters Shareholding

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

In an update from Greenvale Energy Ltd., director Neil Biddle reported a significant on-market purchase of company shares, acquiring 3,772,046 ordinary shares at $0.03 each, totaling $113,161.38. This transaction has increased his direct and indirect holdings in the company to over 27 million ordinary shares, while maintaining his 15 million Class 1 performance shares. No disposals were recorded in this notice of change in director’s interest.

