Greenvale Energy Advances Alpha Project Testing

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd. has initiated Test Program 5 with the University of Jordan to enhance the quality of their Alpha Torbanite Project’s bitumen product, aiming to meet premium-grade specifications. This follows the previous test results which indicated issues with viscosity and elasticity. The success of this program could pave the way for Test Program 6 and further the commercial viability of the Alpha Project.

