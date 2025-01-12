Greenvale Energy Acquires High-Grade Oasis Uranium Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Greenvale Mining Ltd. ( (AU:GRV) ) has issued an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd has acquired a 100% interest in the Oasis Uranium Project, located in Queensland, Australia. This acquisition includes a high-grade uranium deposit and several potential targets identified through historical exploration data. The project could potentially align with world-class uranium mines, enhancing Greenvale’s position in the uranium mining industry.

More about Greenvale Mining Ltd.

Greenvale Energy Ltd is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is involved in mining activities, with a market focus on high-grade uranium deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.87M

