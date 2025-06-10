Greentown Service Group Grants 19 Million Share Options to Key Personnel

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2869) ) has issued an announcement.

Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. has announced the grant of 19,227,680 share options to its senior management and employees as part of its share option scheme. This move is aimed at incentivizing and retaining key personnel, with the share options exercisable over a 10-year period starting from June 2025. The vesting of these options is tied to performance targets, reflecting the company’s strategy to align employee interests with long-term business goals.

More about Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd.

Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing property management services. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on offering comprehensive management services to residential communities and commercial properties.

