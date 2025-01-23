Greentech Renews Tin Supply Contract Amid Continued Trading Suspension

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Greentech Technology International Limited ( (HK:0195) ) has provided an announcement.

Greentech Technology International Limited has announced the renewal of its tin supply contract with Yunnan Tin Australia TDK Resources Pty Ltd., a substantial shareholder and connected person under the Listing Rules. The new contract, effective from February 2025 to January 2028, allows for the supply of 7,000-12,000 wmt of tin concentrates per annum from Australia, with shipments scheduled monthly. This renewal, classified as a continuing connected transaction, is subject to reporting and review requirements but is exempt from shareholder approval, indicating streamlined operations and sustained partnerships in the tin supply chain.

More about Greentech Technology International Limited

Greentech Technology International Limited operates in the technology sector, with a focus on supplying tin concentrates. The company is involved in connected transactions through its non-wholly owned subsidiaries and partners, primarily dealing with tin supply contracts.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €47.18M

