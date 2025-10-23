GreenTech Metals Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greentech Metals Ltd. ( (AU:GRE) ) has provided an update.

GreenTech Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, at Nexia Perth, inviting shareholders to participate in person or via proxy. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

More about Greentech Metals Ltd.

GreenTech Metals Ltd. operates in the metals industry, focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly metal production and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 280,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.35M

