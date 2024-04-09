Greenstone Resources Seeks New ASX Quotation

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 5,143,783 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, under the security code GSR. The application follows a transaction previously communicated to the market and is detailed in the company’s recent announcement dated April 9, 2024. This marks a new development for investors tracking the performance and growth of Greenstone Resources.

