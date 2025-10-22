GreenRoc Secures EUR 5.2 Million Loan for Amitsoq Project Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GreenRoc Mining PLC ( (GB:GROC) ) just unveiled an update.

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc has secured a EUR 5.2 million loan facility from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark to advance its Amitsoq Project, which includes the Amitsoq Graphite Mine and a pilot plant for active anode material production. This funding is seen as a major endorsement of the project’s potential and will enable GreenRoc to progress its mining and processing capabilities, potentially enhancing its market position in Europe’s critical mineral sector. The loan terms provide flexibility for GreenRoc, allowing for significant development before repayment, and include options for conversion into shares under certain conditions, aimed at minimizing dilution for existing shareholders.

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc is a mining company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland. The company is primarily involved in the production of graphite, with a significant emphasis on the Amitsoq Graphite Mine and the establishment of a European pilot plant for active anode material production.

