GreenRoc Reports Financial Gains in Mining Project

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc has announced enhancements to its Preliminary Feasibility Study, showing improved financial metrics for its planned graphite mine’s anode plant in South Greenland. Notable updates include a modest capital expenditure increase but significant operational cost reductions and a 14% rise in the project’s after-tax net present value. The company is also exploring an eco-friendlier alkaline purification method, potentially reducing costs further and advancing its position in the electric vehicle supply chain.

