GreenRoc Advances Amitsoq Graphite Project with 2025 Field Program

GreenRoc Mining PLC ( (GB:GROC) ) has provided an announcement.

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc announced the 2025 field program for its Amitsoq Graphite Project in Greenland, following the Greenland Government’s approval. The program includes collecting a bulk sample of graphite ore and conducting ecological studies, which are crucial for the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment. The company has completed the public consultation phase for its Exploitation Licence application, moving closer to obtaining the license by the end of the year. This development is significant for GreenRoc’s operations, as it progresses towards establishing a graphite anode materials pilot plant and strengthens its position in the critical minerals market.

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc is a UK-based company listed on AIM, focusing on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland. The company aims to fast-track the Amitsoq Graphite Project to meet the demand for high-grade and conflict-free graphite from EV manufacturers in Europe and North America. Amitsoq is recognized as one of the highest-grade graphite deposits globally, with significant potential for future production and sustainability.

