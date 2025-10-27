Greenridge Exploration Reveals Promising Survey Results for Sabre Uranium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenridge Exploration Inc ( (TSE:GXP) ) has issued an announcement.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has announced the results of a high-resolution Mobile Magnetotellurics survey conducted at its Sabre Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin. The survey identified significant basement conductors and secondary conductivity anomalies, indicating potential uranium mineralization. These findings support the company’s belief in the project’s prospectivity for unconformity-type uranium deposits, positioning Greenridge closer to drill testing and potentially enhancing its standing in the uranium exploration sector.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing uranium deposits, with a particular emphasis on the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

