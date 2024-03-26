Greenlane Renewables: Financials and Future Outlook

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) has released an update.

Greenlane Renewables disclosed its financial outcomes for 2023, reporting annual revenue of $57.8 million and a net loss of $29.4 million, impacted by a significant impairment charge. Despite the operational losses, the company secured a substantial $35.3 million contract in Brazil and launched new product lines, while maintaining a positive outlook for 2024 with a strong cash position and no significant debt.

