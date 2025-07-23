Greenland Resources Advances Malmbjerg Project to Boost EU Molybdenum Supply

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenland Resources Inc. ( (TSE:MOLY) ) has issued an update.

Greenland Resources Inc. has made significant progress on its Malmbjerg Project, securing firm proposals from international banks for financial coordination and working on converting letters of intent into binding offtake agreements. This positions the company as a key molybdenum supplier to the EU, aligning with increased defense spending and demand for high-performance steel. The project is strategically important as it aims to supply a significant portion of the EU’s molybdenum demand, especially as China becomes a net importer of the mineral.

More about Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and supply of molybdenum. The company is strategically positioned to become a major supplier of molybdenum to the European Union, particularly for high-performance steel and defense applications.

