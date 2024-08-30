GreenHy2 Limited Reports Mid-Year Progress

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GreenHy2 Limited, an Australian leader in renewable energy engineering solutions, has released its half-year report. The company, trading as H2G on the ASX and known for its expertise in Solid State Hydrogen Storage, is actively working towards reducing the carbon footprint. The report, endorsed by the company’s Board of Directors, underscores GreenHy2’s commitment to the clean energy sector.

