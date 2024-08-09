GreenFirst Streamlines Operations with Pension Plan Transfer

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has made a strategic move by transferring approximately $26.5 million of its defined benefit pension obligations to a Canadian insurance company, which is expected to result in a net settlement gain of about $0.8 million. This transaction, which begins in November 2024 and involves no cash funding from GreenFirst, aims to decrease the company’s financial risk and administrative expenses, streamlining its operations.

