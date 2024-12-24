Greenfire Resources Restructures Board Amid Strategic Changes

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources has restructured its Board of Directors with new appointees from Waterous Energy Fund (WEF) and terminated a shareholder rights plan. WEF has increased its stake in Greenfire to 56.5% by acquiring additional securities, while both companies continue their strategic review to maximize shareholder value.

