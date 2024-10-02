Greencore Continues Share Buyback, Cancels 121.5K Shares

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has actively pursued its share buyback strategy, recently cancelling 121,500 shares as part of an ongoing program aimed to enhance shareholder value. The buyback, executed on 1 October 2024 via Shore Capital Stockbrokers, is part of a larger GBP 40 million initiative that began in May and was expanded in August. The company’s consistent buybacks have now totaled nearly 20 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to managing its share capital.

