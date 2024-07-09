Greencore Advances Share Buyback Program

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has continued its share buyback program by purchasing an additional 390,016 ordinary shares for cancellation, at a volume weighted average price of £1.8038 each. This recent transaction is part of the company’s £30 million share repurchase initiative announced earlier in May 2024. To date, Greencore has acquired a total of 7,663,853 shares under this program, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to return value to shareholders.

