Greencore Advances Share Buyback Program

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has continued its share buyback initiative, announcing the purchase and cancellation of 89,025 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of £1.8584 per share. This recent transaction is part of Greencore’s £40 million share buyback programme that began on 21 May 2024 and was extended on 29 August 2024. To date, the company has bought back 16,691,782 shares for cancellation in an effort to return value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.