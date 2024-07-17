Greencore Advances Share Buyback Program

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 443,661 shares for cancellation on July 16, 2024, at an average price of £1.7899 per share. The move is part of a £30 million repurchase initiative that began on May 21, 2024, with the company having acquired a total of 10,338,993 shares to date. The transactions were conducted through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and are detailed as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.