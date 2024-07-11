Greencore Advances Share Buyback Program

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has continued its GBP 30 million share buyback program by purchasing 231,500 of its own shares on July 10, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were bought through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited at a volume weighted average price of £1.7741, with prices ranging from £1.7620 to £1.7770. To date, the company has bought back 8,395,834 shares for cancellation under the program initiated on May 21, 2024.

