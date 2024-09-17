Greencore Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 148,450 ordinary shares for cancellation on 16 September 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts that started on 21 May 2024 and were expanded later in August. This recent transaction, executed through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, reflects a sustained commitment to the program, with a total of 18,417,293 shares bought back to date. The buyback was conducted at varying prices, with the highest being £1.8447 and the lowest at £1.8277 per share.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.