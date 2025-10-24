Greencoat UK Wind Updates Share Buyback Figures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC announced an amendment to its recent share buyback transaction, adjusting the number of shares held in treasury to 141,456,772 and the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 2,165,991,884. This update is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, reflecting its strategic efforts to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind power generation. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of wind farms across the UK, aiming to provide sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,370,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

