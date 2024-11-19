Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Program

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 124.22 pence. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, with the remaining total shares in circulation at 2,261,343,015. This strategic move might be of interest to investors monitoring UKW’s stock performance and market positioning.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.