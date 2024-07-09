Greencoat UK Wind Completes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has successfully conducted a share buyback, purchasing 300,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 136.40p to 138.90p, with an average of 138.00p per share. These shares will be held in treasury, with the company now holding 28,391,935 treasury shares. Post-transaction, the total number of shares in issue, excluding those in treasury, stands at 2,279,056,721.

