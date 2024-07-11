Greencoat UK Wind Buys Back Shares

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback programme, acquiring 290,323 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 138.80 to 139.40 pence per share, with a weighted average of 139.07 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury-held shares to 28,932,608. Shareholders may use the remaining 2,278,516,048 ordinary shares figure for interest notification under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.