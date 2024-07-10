Greencoat UK Wind Advances Share Buyback Plan

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, acquiring 250,350 ordinary shares on July 9, 2024, at prices ranging from 137.10p to 139.30p. The repurchased shares are to be held in treasury, with the company’s total treasury holding reaching 28,642,285 shares. This latest transaction is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s share capital, and the remaining shares in issue total 2,278,806,371, excluding those held in treasury.

