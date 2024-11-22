Greencoat Renewables’ Voting Rights Shift with BlackRock

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Greencoat Renewables PLC has seen a slight increase in its voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., now totaling 9.50%. This change, recorded as of November 20, 2024, reflects BlackRock’s strategic adjustments in its holdings within the company. Such movements might attract the attention of investors keen on monitoring institutional stake changes in renewable energy stocks.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.