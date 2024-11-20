Greencoat Renewables Sells Finnish Wind Farm to Aneo

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has successfully sold its Kokkoneva wind farm in Finland to Aneo, a major Norwegian renewable energy company, at a 6% premium to NAV. This strategic move is part of Greencoat’s plan to focus on more contracted cashflows and to enhance capital flexibility. The proceeds will be used to reduce the company’s debt, which will slightly decrease its overall gearing.

