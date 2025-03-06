Greencoat Renewables Reports Strong 2024 Results Amid Strategic Growth

Greencoat Renewables Plc ( (DE:GRP) ) has issued an announcement.

Greencoat Renewables PLC reported its 2024 financial results, highlighting a 4.5% NAV total return including dividends paid. The company generated 3,443 GWh of clean electricity, enough to power approximately 775,000 homes and avoid around 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Despite macro-economic challenges, Greencoat maintained strong cash generation and dividend cover, reduced group debt, and completed strategic acquisitions and asset sales. The company also revised its Investment Management Agreement to align fees with NAV and market capitalization, aiming to enhance its profile and support future growth.

Greencoat Renewables PLC operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the generation and storage of clean electricity. The company manages 39 renewable assets across five European countries, with a total capacity of 1.5GWh, and is expanding its presence in the solar market, particularly in Ireland.

YTD Price Performance: -4.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €848.5M

