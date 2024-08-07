Greencoat Renewables Expands with Solar Farm Acquisition

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has bolstered its renewable energy portfolio by acquiring a 50% stake in the South Meath Solar Farm in Ireland, alongside Schroders Greencoat LLP who purchased the remaining share. The deal, completed with Statkraft, is accompanied by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a leading technology company, ensuring stable cash flow and highlighting the importance of renewables in supporting the tech industry’s growth.

