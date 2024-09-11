Greencoat Renewables Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 245,388 of its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its share buyback programme initiated earlier this year. The transactions, executed through broker RBC Europe Limited, were completed at prices ranging from €0.9380 to €0.9520, with a volume-weighted average price of €0.9448. Following the buyback, the company’s total issued Ordinary Shares count stands at 1,116,733,585 with none held in treasury.

