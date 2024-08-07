Greencoat Renewables Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has executed a share buyback transaction on Euronext Dublin, purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at prices between €0.8980 and €0.9110 per share, with a volume weighted average price of €0.9053. Following the cancellation of the acquired shares, the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 1,123,322,174. This buyback is part of a programme initiated on 8th May 2024 to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.