Greencoat Renewables Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 of its Ordinary Shares on 16 July 2024, which will be subsequently cancelled. The transaction, executed on Euronext Dublin through broker J&E Davy, had shares bought at prices ranging from €0.8720 to €0.8810, resulting in a volume weighted average price of €0.8774. Following this buyback, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue for the company stands at 1,127,155,635 with none held in treasury.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.