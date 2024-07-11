Greencoat Renewables Completes Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 250,000 of its own Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €0.8840 to €0.8880 per share. These shares will be subsequently cancelled as part of the company’s buyback program initiated on 8 May 2024, leaving Greencoat Renewables with 1,128,105,635 shares issued. The transaction details, including the breakdown of individual trades, have been provided in accordance with market regulations.

