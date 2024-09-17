Greencoat Renewables Advances Buyback Plan

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, which will lead to the cancellation of these shares. The transaction, part of an initiative announced earlier in May 2024, resulted in a new total of 1,115,733,585 ordinary shares in issue for the company. Prices per share ranged from €0.956 to €0.962, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.