Greenbrook TMS Shifts to OTCQB Market Amidst Nasdaq Delisting

Greenbrook Tms (GBNHF) just unveiled an update.

The Company is moving its Common Shares from Nasdaq to the OTCQB Market, effective March 22, 2024, with the new ticker symbol “GBNHF” after Nasdaq suspended trading due to non-compliance with listing requirements. This transition aims to reduce the Company’s SEC reporting obligations, thus cutting administrative costs and allowing management to focus on business strategy. The delisting process is set to complete with the filing of a Form 25 on April 1, 2024, potentially reducing regulatory burdens while still cautioning investors about the forward-looking nature of this decision amidst other financial and operational risks.

