Greenbrook TMS Appoints Peter Willett as CFO

Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company announced on January 29, 2024, that Mr. Peter Willett has been appointed as the full-time Chief Financial Officer. The details of the announcement, which are not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor will they be incorporated into future filings, were shared in a Current Report and an accompanying press release.

