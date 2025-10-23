Green360 Technologies Issues 10 Million Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suvo Strategic Minerals ( (AU:GT3) ) has shared an announcement.

Green360 Technologies Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted securities, exercisable at $0.03 and expiring on October 24, 2028. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and investor relations.

More about Suvo Strategic Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 1,678,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.27M

