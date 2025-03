Green Technology Metals Strengthens Board with Key Appointment from EcoPro

Green Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:GT1) ) has provided an announcement.

Green Technology Metals Limited has appointed Han Seung Cho from EcoPro Innovation as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing its strategic partnership with EcoPro. Mr. Cho’s extensive experience in lithium supply chains and strategic business management is expected to support GT1’s growth initiatives and strengthen its leadership in advancing its North American lithium strategy.

Green Technology Metals Limited (GT1) is a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business aiming to establish a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Ontario, Canada. The company is involved in lithium projects and plans to develop a conversion facility, positioning itself as a key player in the North American lithium market.

