Green Technology Metals Pauses Trading Ahead of Big News

Green Technology Metals Limited (GT1) has requested and been granted a trading halt on the ASX, effective 19 August 2024, as the company prepares to announce a significant strategic partnership and placement. The halt is expected to lift by 21 August 2024 or upon the market release of the announcement, whichever comes first. The company has not disclosed any further details about the reasons for the trading halt.

