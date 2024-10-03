Green Tech Director’s Holdings Shift Notably

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited has reported a significant change in the holdings of director Patrick Murphy. Murphy converted his performance rights into 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, resulting in a direct holding of 3,862,610 shares post-change, while disposing of 1.5 million performance rights. All transactions were conducted with no cash consideration involved.

