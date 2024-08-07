Green Mining Innovation Announces Strong Financial Turnaround

Goldstar Minerals (TSE:GMI) has released an update.

Green Mining Innovation Inc. has released its financial results for 2023 and Q1 2024, showing significant improvements in working capital, equity, total assets, and market capitalization. The company overcame a cyberattack and managed to increase shareholder value without diluting capital. The Board proposes to write off a substantial accumulated deficit to strengthen the financial base and support future projects.

For further insights into TSE:GMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.