Green Leader Holdings Schedules Critical Board Meeting

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of 2024, consider potential interim dividend payments, and address other corporate matters. The announcement was made by Chairman Tse Michael Nam, with the board comprising a mix of executive and non-executive directors.

