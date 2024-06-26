Green Leader Holdings Completes Key Amendments

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (HK:0061) has released an update.

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited has successfully fulfilled all prerequisites for the Amendment Deeds, leading to their completion on 26 June 2024. The company’s shareholding structure is set to change significantly upon full conversion of the Convertible Notes, with China OEPC and Ms. Hao expected to hold 29.99% of the enlarged issued share capital. This development could have substantial implications for investor stakes and the company’s financial dynamics.

For further insights into HK:0061 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.